Dilworth City Council bans marijuana in public places

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Marijuana became legal in Minnesota on August 1, and the City of Dilworth has passed a new ordinance banning marijuana use in public places.

At the City Council meeting on Monday, August 14, a new cannabis section was added to the code of ordinances after unanimous approval from city council members. The ordinance restricts the use of cannabis to people’s homes or licensed events and prohibits the use of cannabis in public areas.

Public areas are defined as property that is generally open or accessible to the public, such as parks, trails, sidewalks and roadways. The use of marijuana is also banned on public property, such as city-owned buildings, parking lots and golf courses.

The city council says the new ordinance is in line with what many communities across Minnesota are doing, since the state law does not clarify whether cannabis can be used in public places other than it being prohibited in places governed by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Act.

The ordinance states, “The city recognizes that, based on the most reliable and up-to-date scientific evidence, the introduction of new legalized adult-use cannabis products presents a significant potential threat to the public health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Dilworth, and particularly to youth. The city has the opportunity to be proactive and make decisions that will mitigate this threat and reduce exposure of young people to cannabis and related products, and improve compliance among cannabis users.”

The ordinance takes effect immediately and anyone who violates the new ordinance could face a fine or be charged with a misdemeanor. To read more about the new Dilworth City Ordinance, click here.

On August 1, 2023, possession of cannabis became legal in Minnesota. Anyone 21 years of age or older may now possess and transport cannabis products or paraphernalia, are permitted to grow cannabis at home, and recreationally use cannabis. The law also calls for the establishment of the Office of Cannabis Management. However, the office likely will not be functional to the point of issuing licenses before January 2025. Until that time cannabis sales remain illegal.

