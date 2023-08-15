Cooking with Cash Wa
Car crashes, catches on fire in Crow Wing County, MN

Crash graphic
Crash graphic(MGN)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NEAR CROSBY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is hurt after their car hit a tree and started on fire.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Monday, Aug. 14 around 9:15 p.m. along Hwy. 210.

The crash report says 59-year-old Richard Ringold of Garrison, MN was heading east on the road when he went into the ditch and crashed into some trees, then his car started on fire.

Ringold was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash report says alcohol was involved in the crash.

