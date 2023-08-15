Cooking with Cash Wa
Bemidji PD investigates murder of a man

Bemidji PD investigate murder of a man
By Alix Larsen
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, MINN.. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department says it’s investigating a murder. Officials say they believe it happened on Aug. 10.

Police say officers did a welfare check on a resident in the 1200 block of Minnesota Ave. NW on Aug. 12. When officers got there, they found a man dead. The police report days they believe it was a homicide. The identity of the man is being withheld pending investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area from 11th St. NW to 14th St. NW, from Irvine Ave. NW to Bemidji Ave. NW to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity. They say it would’ve been on Aug. 10 from 8 pm to midnight.

Bemidji PD says they believe this is not a random incident. So, they say they feel there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact the detective on the case at 218-333-8361.

