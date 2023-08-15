Bemidji PD identifies victim of suspected murder

BEMIDJI, MINN.. (Valley News Live) - The Bemidji Police Department has identified the victim of a murder they believe happened on Aug. 10.

Officials have identified the man as 29-year-old Jared William Eason of Bemidji. A report from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office in Ramsey, MN say Eason’s cause of death was due to blunt force injuries.

Police say on Aug.12 officers did a welfare check on a resident in the 1200 block of Minnesota Ave. NW. When they arrived, they found Eason dead.

Police say they are continuing to receive information and are actively conducting follow-up’s to all of the tips they have received. Detectives are also continuing to asking anyone who lives in the area from 11th St. NW to 14th St. NW, from Irvine Ave. NW to Bemidji Ave. NW to check home surveillance equipment for suspicious activity. They say it would’ve been on Aug. 10 from 8 pm to midnight.

Bemidji PD says they believe this is not a random incident. So, they say they feel there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information or video is encouraged to contact the detective on the case at 218-333-8361. If you would like to report something and stay anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.crimestoppersmn.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

