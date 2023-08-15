Cooking with Cash Wa
Apartment damaged, trees knocked down in Fargo crash

2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. Fargo.
2400 block of 33rd Ave. S. Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A vehicle did some hefty damage to a couple of trees and an apartment building.

Scanner traffic indicates around 3:30 a.m. authorities were called to the crash in the 2400 block of 33rd Ave. S.

Our photojournalist on scene saw two trees taken out in the median, plus damage to an apartment building door with glass all around the entryway.

No other information on the crash is available at this time.

