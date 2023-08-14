UMC opens “The Nest”in downtown Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) is spreading its wings into the community as they open a new space downtown called “The Nest on Broadway.”

Officials at UMC say it serves as an extension of the campus as a shared space at 101 North Broadway in the historic Fournet Building. The Nest on Broadway will allow students, faculty, staff, campus committees and clubs, and alumni boards to gather and host a number of engagements.

“The Nest is going to be a great place,” said Director of Outreach & Engagement Michelle Christopherson. “This will be a downtown extension of UMN Crookston, where students, faculty, and the broader community can gather and share resources, knowledge, work on projects, network, and build relationships, just to name a few.”

The university held a soft opening of The Nest during Crookston’s Crazy Days community event July 20 and over 200 people got a first glance at the space.

“Right now, we are planning to host classes, pop up UMN Crookston events and apparel sales, college knowledge nights, maroon and gold gatherings, UMC Teambacker and Alumni events while further engaging the Crookston community,” Christopherson said.

The Fournet Building, owned by developer Jeff Evers, is partially branded with UMN Crookston maroon and gold to help bring campus visibility into the community.

