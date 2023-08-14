Swimmer found dead in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after a dip in the lake went horribly wrong.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Department says it was called to Creel Bar on Devils Lake on Saturday, Aug. 12 for a swimmer that went underwater and never came back up.

Witnesses say they were all out on the pontoon, when Gary Williams, Jr. jumped off the boat for a swim. Witnesses told authorities Williams came up for air and was in distress, then went back underwater.

Authorities say the people on the boat tried to find him and pull him back up, but they couldn’t find him.

Water rescue crews used electronics to try and find Williams, but they couldn’t on Saturday. The next day authorities went back out on the lake and found his body.

Williams was from Eugene, Oregon.

