Remembering Wallin One Month After

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t visualize what happened” reflects Sajid Ghauri, the landlord of the property where Officer Wallin was shot and killed, one month ago. He says the tragedy he witnessed still replays in his brain every day, when he comes into his office.

“you always wish it was a nightmare that goes away but then you hit the office and see the memorial and everything becomes fresh.”

Although the memorial for the fallen officer gives him unwanted reminders of that day... he continues to walk through the memorial a few times each week, making sure all of the flags and decorations are kept up nicely, and plans to meet with a group of organizations tomorrow to discuss its future.

“Jake Wallin sacrificed his life for the community. There is not going to be any memorial to that extent in which we set it up”

He says he wants to make sure the memorial will bring as much respect and honor to Officer Wallin and the other heroes of our country as possible.

“It gives you a lot of respect for the police officers in which we sometimes take for granted all the times they put their lives in danger. "

Ghauri shared that it is very important to him to continue to care for the memorial, to keep the community coming together, and to honor the people who protect us every day.

