Part of 32nd Avenue South to re-open on Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo says 32nd Avenue South between 25th and 28th Streets, as well as the 28th Street intersection, will re-open on Tuesday, August 15. With this completion, 32nd Avenue will be open from University Drive to the 28th Street intersection.

The 28th Street Street intersection will reopen to northbound and southbound traffic. With a three-way stop in place, drivers will be able to go east on 32nd Avenue or north and south on 28th Street.

Construction continues along 32nd Avenue, and the roadway will remain closed west of the 28th Street intersection to 32nd Street. The following detours will be in effect for this closure:

Westbound 32nd Avenue traffic will be detoured at 25th Street South

Eastbound 32nd Avenue traffic will be detoured at 32nd Street South

The 32nd Avenue South reconstruction project, which began in April, is a major effort to rebuild 1.5 miles of the road from 32nd Street to University Drive. Segment 1 reconstruction, covering the area between 32nd Street and 22nd Street, is divided into four phases. Throughout each phase, 32nd Avenue has experienced closures with designated detour routes for drivers.

The project includes the construction of a new five-lane concrete roadway to replace the aging infrastructure, with downsized medians to create additional boulevard space for sidewalks and trees. Additionally, the storm sewer drainage system will be expanded to improve overall drainage in the area.

The city says access to all businesses along 32nd Avenue South will remain available throughout the duration of the project. Pedestrian access will also be maintained on at least one side of the street, ensuring the safety and convenience of pedestrians.

