ND boy survives 70-100 foot fall at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (KFYR) - A 13-year-old North Dakota boy fell between 70 and 100 feet during a visit to the Grand Canyon last Tuesday.

Rescue crews say Wyatt Kauffman fell off the edge of the canyon’s North Rim after moving out of the way for other tourists so they could take photos. It took about two hours and nearly 40 rescuers to pull him up.

Wyatt’s father, Brian Kauffman, says the plane ride to Las Vegas to meet his son and ex-wife was the longest he’s ever had.

“I knew once we got to Las Vegas, that she had said the doctors had all seen him and he was going to be fine. So it was just a huge emotional relief,” Brian said.

Brian said his son was treated for nine broken vertebrae, a concussion, a ruptured spleen, collapsed lung, a broken hand and a dislocated finger. He is expected to make a full recovery.

