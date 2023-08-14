Murder charge filed in West Fargo death investigation

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A murder charge against 31-year-old Spencer Moen of West Fargo was officially filed Monday afternoon in Cass County court.

On Thursday, August 10th, Moen was taken into custody at his home, located in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Avenue W. in West Fargo, after police found a deceased adult female in the home.

Court documents filed on Monday say the Moen told officers that his wife fell asleep in the bathtub, and was unresponsive when he woke up. Spencer told police that he and his wife, Sonja, were both intoxicated and got into a fight earlier that afternoon. Spencer told investigators that Sonja fell on some steps in the garage, and ultimately “face planted”, causing bruising on her face.

Sonja was found with significant bruising on the left side of her face and forehead, and both of her eyes were swollen shut. Court documents also detail that Sonja had bruising on the backs of her hands, which appeared to be defensive wounds. Spencer then told investigators that he punched Sonja in the face 3-4 times with a closed fist. Spencer had noticeable bruising on both of his knuckles. Spencer said after the fight, Sonja went to take a shower, but that he didn’t hear any water running. Spencer said he then fell asleep.

An autopsy for Sonja determined that she died from blunt force trauma to her head. The autopsy also determined that Sonja had at least one fractured rib.

