Moorhead Police Officer and his K9 partner win National Case of the Year Award

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police officer Brett Musich and his K9 Zeke have been named the winners of the National Police Canine Association’s national Case of the Year in the Patrol category.

In September 2022, a shooting occured in Fargo and the suspects fled. Moorhead officers pursued the suspects on I-94. The suspects car hit a ditch and they fled on foot and hid in a culvert.

Officer Musich and his K9 Partner Zeke tracked the four suspects, found them and assisted in their apprehension. They also recovered several firearms at the scene.

Officer Musich will be flown to San Antonio this month to accept the award.

