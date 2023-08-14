Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

At least 11 die in motorcycle accidents before and during Sturgis rally

South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Melius stops a motorcyclist during the 2023 Sturgis...
South Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper Jordan Melius stops a motorcyclist during the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Courtesy of South Dakota Highway Patrol)
By South Dakota Searchlight staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Three more people died in motorcycle crashes over the weekend as the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally ended, bringing the total number of traffic deaths officially and unofficially connected with this year’s rally to at least 11.

The rally began Aug. 4 and ended Sunday. Traffic counters recorded roughly 360,000 vehicles in Sturgis through Thursday, which was down about 9% from the previous five-year average. Final traffic numbers will be released later this month.

Latest deaths

The latest death happened Sunday afternoon when a Harley Davidson three-wheeled “trike” was traveling south on Neck Yoke Road in Pennington County and left the road for an unknown reason, according to the Highway Patrol. The trike hit the ditch and went airborne. The 66-year-old female passenger was separated from the trike and suffered fatal injuries. The 78-year-old male driver, who was not thrown from the trike, suffered minor injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet.

The Highway Patrol did not officially associate that death with the rally, because the agency’s cutoff for its annual Rally Daily Information report was 6 a.m. Sunday, just hours before the accident. The agency also excludes accidents outside western South Dakota; thus, the Patrol’s official count of rally traffic deaths is only five.

Meanwhile, the two recent fatal accidents that were included in the rally report happened Friday evening, the Highway Patrol said.

A Harley Davidson was traveling west on U.S. Highway 14 when it left the road, entered the ditch and tipped over. The 73-year-old male driver was separated from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other accident happened at a rural intersection about 15 miles west of Rapid City. A 2014 Harley Davidson was traveling north when the driver tried to brake for a deer, locked up the brakes and left the road. The 62-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was separated from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier deaths

The other three deaths officially associated with the rally happened on:

  • Aug. 10, when a 61-year-old male motorcycle driver went the wrong way on Interstate 90 and collided head-on with an SUV
  • Aug. 6, when a 54-year-old female motorcycle passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision, and a 41-year-old male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene after he failed to negotiate a curve and tumbled into a ditch.

At least five more people on motorcycles were killed in the days before the Highway Patrol’s Rally Daily Information reporting began:

More stats

The Highway Patrol reported one officer-involved shooting during the rally, in which one person was injured. That shooting is under investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Highway Patrol also reported these final 2023 rally statistics:

  • Drunken-driving arrests: 120 (down from 148 last year).
  • Drug arrests: 401 (up from 251 last year).
  • Total citations: 1,479 (up from 1,430 last year).
  • Total warnings: 4,296 (down from 5,288 last year).
  • Cash seized: $2,005 (down from $4,335 last year).
  • Injury accidents: 64 (up from 50 last year).

This article was produced by South Dakota Searchlight, which provides free news and commentary on critical issues facing the state at SouthDakotaSearchlight.Com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights GFX
Man hit by train in North Fargo
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Spencer Moen
West Fargo man charged with murder in wife’s death
Death investigation graphic
Swimmer found dead in Devils Lake

Latest News

A family in Grand Forks is speaking out against their former employer and daycare facility
Unexpected closure of daycare facility both: ‘a blessing and a curse’
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says
Gov. Josh Green said on Saturday that the death toll from the Lahaina wildfire now stands at...
Regional Red Cross helping out after Hawaii fires
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM News August 14 - Part 3
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather August 14