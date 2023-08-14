Cooking with Cash Wa
Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook celebrates a touchdown by quarterback Kirk Cousins during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Baltimore.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Jets agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Cook, who turned 28 last week, joins a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons, but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings’ salary cap.

Cook visited with New York on July 30 and watched practice after saying during an interview on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” the Jets “are right at the top of the list” and the odds of signing with them were “pretty high.”

The former Florida State star also said in the interview he was interested in the Miami Dolphins and that it would be “a Cinderella story” to play for his hometown team.

Instead, he picked the Jets.

“We’ll never say no to a great player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said recently while confirming the team’s interest. “If the opportunity presents itself in the right way. So we’re excited about him and his visit.”

