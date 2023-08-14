Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Fire damages a vehicle and several garages in Fargo

A fire damaged a vehicle and several garage units at a Fargo apartment complex
A fire damaged a vehicle and several garage units at a Fargo apartment complex(Valley News Live Staff)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire overnight damaged a vehicle and several garage units at an apartment in Fargo.

Crews were called out to the France Apartments at the 900 block of 42nd Street South after a fire was reported in a garage. When crews arrived on scene, a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire but not before flames damaged two garage units and several others were effected by smoke.

The fire is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported. Officials do not have a damage estimate at this time.

Crews responded to a similar fire at this same apartment complex earlier this month. That fire also damaged a vehicle and several garage units.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights GFX
Man hit by train in North Fargo
Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Griffs Grab N’ Give
Griffs Grab N’ Give: Take what you need, leave what you can
Sylvania Watkins said he knew something wasn’t right when a decapitated baby was received at...
‘This is not right’: Funeral home blows whistle after receiving decapitated baby

Latest News

recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
North Dakota teen survives nearly 100-foot fall at North Rim of Grand Canyon
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 13th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 13th.
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News August 13 - Part 2
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KVLY - VOD
10:00 PM News August 13 - Part 1