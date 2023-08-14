Fire damages a vehicle and several garages in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A fire overnight damaged a vehicle and several garage units at an apartment in Fargo.

Crews were called out to the France Apartments at the 900 block of 42nd Street South after a fire was reported in a garage. When crews arrived on scene, a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire but not before flames damaged two garage units and several others were effected by smoke.

The fire is currently under investigation and no injuries were reported. Officials do not have a damage estimate at this time.

Crews responded to a similar fire at this same apartment complex earlier this month. That fire also damaged a vehicle and several garage units.

