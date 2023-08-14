Drying out in Time for the A.M. Drive, but Foggy

TODAY:

It’s a murky Monday morning after all of the moisture we picked up Sunday. Be ready to have to use your headlights and taillights even after sunrise this morning in foggy spots. The fog will improve as we warm this morning. It’s a day to dry out as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are ahead. Expect pleasant afternoon highs in the 70s for most.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: High temperatures warm about 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday, but that means only 70s for high temperatures. Clouds decrease on Monday for most, though the breeze remains. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the low 80s for more areas. Near 80 for the rest of the week. Slight chance of showers Wednesday with a 15% chance of some stronger to severe storms.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph on Friday. Nearly all week remains a bit on the breezy side. Things warm up on Thursday for the Warmest day on Friday getting in the upper 80s. The only chance of precipitation is going to be on Thursday morning with some sprinkles but otherwise dry with mostly clear skies.

NEXT WEEKEND: Slightly on the warmer side in the 80s in the afternoon, but still seasonable with temperatures in the morning in the 50s and 60s. There is a chance of some precipitation on Saturday night, however we will continue to update you if it looks to be on the stronger or severe side.

