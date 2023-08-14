Detroit Lakes teacher who moved to Hawaii sheltered evacuees following wildfire

MAUI (WCCO) -- A Minnesota native who now lives in Maui is opening her home to fire victims.

Natalie Hoffert grew up in Detroit Lakes, went to Hamline University, and moved to Maui seven years ago to become a second-grade teacher.

Lahaina is the worst part of the Maui disaster where hundreds are still missing. That is where Detroit Lakes native Nalie Hoffert teaches. Her home in nearby Kihei was not damaged, so the first night she took in 15 evacuees.

“We were taking in anybody that needed to get out of the destruction and kind of sheltered in place,” she said.

The Hawaii State Teachers Association wrote an article about Hoffert’s efforts. She says the fire has been traumatic for her students, including a fifth-grader who told her this.

“Her story of just like ‘I heard people screaming and there were explosions and I had to cover my face because it was so hot,’ and it’s really hard,” she said.

She asks this of her friends in Minnesota.

“I would just say, donate where you can, I would say, but mostly to families specifically,” she said.

Hoffert says the best way to make an impact is by donating to online fundraisers for individual families. She says anything will help because so many people lost everything.

