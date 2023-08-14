Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a lineman has died after an accident while working in North Carolina.
Lineman dies on the job, leaves behind wife and 3 children
Griffs Grab N’ Give
Griffs Grab N’ Give: Take what you need, leave what you can
A Portland city employee was impaled by a wrecking bar while working at a fleet maintenance shop.
City employee impaled by wrecking bar while working at maintenance shop
Police Lights GFX
Man hit by train in North Fargo
Nick Ott sharing the city's letter.
WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Fergus Falls homeowner speaks out against city ordinances

Latest News

Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 13th.
Valley News Live Weather at 10:00PM Sunday August 13th.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane
South Carolina Senator John L. Scott, Jr., D-Richland, has died at the age of 69.
South Carolina senator, longtime Democratic lawmaker John Scott dies at 69