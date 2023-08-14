Bismarck woman wins 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally logo contest

STURGIS, S.D. (KFYR) - The 83rd annual Sturgis motorcycle rally ended over the weekend but not without some fanfare for one Bismarck woman who has designed the logo for next year’s rally.

23-year-old Morgan Bauer found out about the logo contest through the Sturgis Rally and Events Facebook page. She looked at the requirements and decided to take a chance on designing a logo.

Bauer attended the rally last year with her brother and friends. She never went prior to that, but after being there, she found out how much fun it was.

The city of Sturgis received more than 100 entries for its motorcycle rally logo contest. The field was narrowed down to five entries and then the public was asked to vote for their favorite one. Bauer’s design was the one that caught people’s attention.

“I started with the bike tire just to kind of hone in on the circular around the outside of it. With the mountains, I originally had just a random mountain range. Then the city council of Sturgis had me change it to the Bear Butte so it was a little more significant. The Sturgis logo they had sent me a few different options to use and I liked the one that said, ‘The ride. The roar. The rally,’” said Morgan Bauer, winner of the Sturgis Rally logo contest.

The city of Sturgis invited Bauer to be present at the closing ceremony on Saturday where they unveiled her logo. Bauer and her family are planning to be at the 84th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally next year when the logo will be officially used.

