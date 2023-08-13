Cooking with Cash Wa
Man hit by train in North Fargo

By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A male Fargo resident was hit by a train early Saturday morning on Dakota Drive North.

Officials say the man sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local healthcare facility.

Officials say intoxication was a contributing factor.

BNSF was provided information and will be reviewing the incident.

Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

