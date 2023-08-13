Man hit by train in North Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A male Fargo resident was hit by a train early Saturday morning on Dakota Drive North.
Officials say the man sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local healthcare facility.
Officials say intoxication was a contributing factor.
BNSF was provided information and will be reviewing the incident.
