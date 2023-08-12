WHISTLEBLOWER HOTLINE: Fergus Falls homeowner speaks out against city ordinances

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One Fergus Falls man has been fighting with the city all week after receiving a handful of city ordinances violations on Saturday, August 5th.

Nick Ott has been living at the same home for 16 years and never had any problems, until now. He’s been struggling to get full and cohesive answers from the officials he’s spoke with.

”The signs been up for four years, and I just got the complaint Saturday,” Ott said.

Ott was told in the violation letter that the sign that has been hanging up at his place four years, was in violation with the city ordinance. It’s a vintage Maytag sign. But that wasn’t the only issue he was facing.

“I received a 16-page letter on Saturday, stating that I had to remove the Maytag sign, that I had too many vehicles, and of the wrong type to stay on the property,” Ott said.

He was told that he was in violation of city ordinances and had to be removed or taken care of by Saturday, August 12th.

“It has to be a name plate and it has to be under two square feet, so basically the only thing that’s legal to have on your house in this city is your name that’s under two square feet,” Ott said.

Ott spent the week trying to connect with city council members and other officials, and he said he got confusing answers. So he went online and did the research himself. Then on Friday, August 11th, he spoke with the public works director. It was there that he suddenly got the okay to keep up the sign. Now the city’s issue that remains, is the cars on his property.

Ott said part of what makes all of this frustrating for him, is that he’s never once been told about this being an issue, and now he’s expected to have an answer in a week’s notice.

“In 2007, the vehicles were okay, you could have as many vehicles as you wanted through the ordinance through the city of Fergus Falls as long as they were licensed, insured, and operable. Now the ordinance has been amended and changed in 2021, and now they’re saying you have to have no more than four, and that includes your non-motorized trailers,” Ott said.

Which is Ott is getting a little creative when following the city’s rules.

“For me, the option is to put them on the street,” Ott said. “The city says they’d rather have them on the street than in my yard, so that’s where they’re going.”

Even though he’s moving the cars for now, he wants it known that he won’t stop fighting.

“I’m not backing down, I’m not,” Ott said. “It’s my property, we’ve been here for 16 years. I feel like it should be grandfathered in and they say it’s not because it’s not a permanent structure... I’m in it for the long haul. I’m not backing down.”

Valley News Live reached out to city officials, and they had not responded at the time of this article publishing. Valley News Live will be sure to update the story when we hear back.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.