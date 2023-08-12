Griffs Grab N’ Give: Take what you need, leave what you can

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “None of this is mine. This has all been donated,” says Ian Griffin. He started Griffs Grab N’ Give about a week ago.

“It was actually my roommate’s idea. We had thought about it a couple years back. We always thought, when we got a house and got the space to do it, we want to set something up to give back to the community,” says Griffin.

Now, it’s a reality for them. “It’s quickly exploded. People seem to support the idea very much,” Griffin tell us. He says it’s been nonstop. “Everyday it gets cleared out, but everyday, people come back and we restock,” he says.

Items like: kitchenware, food, movies, shoes, and clothes have all been donated. “Whatever you have that’s in okay condition, and you’re willing to part with it,” Griffin tells us.

You just stick your donations on the shelf. “I go through and organize everyday after work,” Griffin says. You can also take what you need from the items available.

“I had one lady, she works at the Casey’s down the street, and she decided she was going to drive down this way. She usually doesn’t come this way. She cleared me out the one day, which was fine. I told her, ‘Take what you need’. She was ecstatic,” says Griffin.

The idea started with veggies. However, now, it’s grown into more than that. “We have a GoFundMe going right now,” says Griffin. “I used it to get the Rubbermaid bins back there. The overall, ideal goal is to get a building,” he says.

The hope is to use the building to keep this going year round. “In a world where inflation is crazy at the moment, I’m a firm believer in the barter system,” says Griffin.

They also hope to keep giving back to the community. “I just don’t think people should go without,” Griffin says.

If you want to grab or give something at Griffs Grab N’ Give, you can stop by at 1338 14 1/2 St. S in Fargo. Click here to get to the Facebook page to get in touch with Griffin.

The link to get to the GoFundMe is here.

