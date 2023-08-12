Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police searching for two men, believed to be involved in a theft case

Anyone with information should call Fargo Police.
(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for two men, believed to be involved in a theft case.

Authorities believe the two men stole a motorcycle with North Dakota plates M22473 on Aug. 2 in the 3400 block of 14th Ave. S.

Anyone with information should call Fargo Police.

