“Completely decimated by the wildfire:” local organizations offering aid to those impacted by wildfires in Hawaii

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

As the devastating wildfires continue in Hawaii, many people across the country are mobilizing to offer aid. Organizations in Fargo are stepping up and you can too.

Carrie Odegaard, a Red Cross shelter manager says, “We’re expecting to see, it’s going to be total, total devastation.”

She’s heading to Hawaii to help the people displaced by the fires.

According to Odegaard, the air quality is going to be very poor and there’s a high likelihood of going without electricity and running water.

Another organization, Zonta, is collecting donations here in Fargo. Not just monetary donations, either. They say food, clothes and generators are seriously need. You can bring nonperishable food items, new or gently used clothes and toys to a donation bin at Soho 23.

“Completely decimated by the wildfire. Thousands of people have lost their homes and everything that they’ve had inside their homes, so they’re basically having to start over again from the ground up,” explains Beth Laws Crompton, Zonta’s Fargo-Moorhead Chapter President.

“Absolutely heartbreaking and I deeply sympathize for all the families and children that have been displaced by the wildfire because they’ve lost everything,” she adds.

People are still being evacuated as the fires rage on. As more people are impacted by disaster, Laws Crompton adds, “Really anything helps and I know that the families that are there right now are traumatized and they’re thankful and so appreciative for anything you can send their way.”

As Odegaard travels from Fargo to help those in need in Hawaii, she says, “As long as I can get one client to give me one smile, just one smile, no matter what they have gone through, that’s what I take back to Fargo.”

Laws Crompton also mentions, “Just because we are thousands of miles away does not mean that we don’t have an impact.”

