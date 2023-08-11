Warwick man could face life in prison for alleged sexual abuse on Spirit Lake Reservation

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A federal grand jury has indicted Jordain Jaden Smith, aka Jordain Thompson, age 23 of Warwick, ND, for Aggravated Sexual Abuse by Force, Sexual Abuse of an Incapacitated Victim, Possession of Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors, and Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

Smith appeared for an initial appearance and arraignment Thursday. Smith is charged with five counts alleging he sexually abused two minor females and possessed materials involving the sexual exploitation of one of the minors. The sexual abuse alleged in the Indictment occurred within the boundaries of the Spirit Lake Reservation.

If convicted, the two highest charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. Smith has entered not guilty plea to matters alleged in the Indictment and an initial trial date has been scheduled for October 3, 2023. Grand jury indictments are allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices throughout the nation, Project Safe Childhood, in conjunction with Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC), helps federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies enhance their investigative responses to offenders who use the Internet, online communications systems, or computer technology to sexually exploit children. The ICAC Program is a national network of 61 coordinated task forces engaging in proactive investigations, forensic investigations, and criminal prosecutions. Project Safe Childhood also helps to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

This case is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from: Bureau of Indian Affairs North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Grand Forks Police Department, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Lori H. Conroy assigned to the case.

