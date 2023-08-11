Secret Supporters Decorate Cancer Survivor’s Yard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Oh my goodness who did that” is what cancer survivor, Gail Zimprich, exclaimed the first time she came home from chemo therapy and found her yard was covered in Easter decorations, with over 150 peeps lining the driveway.

And the decorations did not stop there.

“It’s always something to look forward to after you’ve been sitting at Roger Maris doing chemo treatment.”

People in Gail’s life have continued to decorate her yard each time she goes in for chemo. From the Easter Peeps, to Cinco de Mayo, colorful windmills, Fourth of July, and now the current theme: horse derby.

“You guys are very very creative. You should go into business” is what she thinks of those secret supporters as it still remains unknown who does the decorating.

“I’m kind of suspicious there might be a pretty big group of people who do it”.

People help in a lot of ways. Gail’s husband makes sure she is accompanied by a loved one for each of her chemo treatments,

“It’s so uplifting to know that you have people who care” Gail said about her loved ones, and he went on to compliment the mother of three on how she has remained such an inspiration to their family.

“Try and be positive every day. Try and look at the good things. There’s plenty of negative things in life things and there’s always good things that come out of negative things, too”.

To Gail the decorations aren’t about her or the fun themes but about the friendships and people that are in her life and have supported her on her journey.

“Rely on your friends, your faith, and your family. Keep the relationships strong. That’s what life is all about. ”.

