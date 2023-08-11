Cooking with Cash Wa
Sanford Health Introduces New Remote Patient Monitoring

By Allison Jenkins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sanford Health introduced a new feature to their care system this week. The remote patient monitoring is now available in fargo, as this is the first location in the hospital system to use it.

After a successful one-year pilot done prior, Sanford Health teams decided that this would be a feature that could benefit many of their patients.

With the goals of reaching their patients with chronic illness, such as COPD, depression, type two diabetes, heart failure, or those recently discharged from the hospital and still recovering, the remote care option will allow patients to give real-time updates on their symptoms.

The doctors will be able to stay in contact with their patients while the patients’ are in the comfort of their home. This will help to alleviate trips to the hospital, as the care team is able to address the symptoms before they escalate.

Remote care will also lessen wait times at hospitals and clinics, and free up beds for patients in need of emergency care, leading to better allocation of resources across the system.

System executive director for care management at Sanford Health, Lindsay Daniels, ensures that this is another care method that will help strengthen the connection between patients and their care team, as it will give them the constant support and assistance that they need.

Patients who are eligible will be given the option by the care providers, and are encouraged to sign up for this new feature.

