One person sent to the hospital after semi crashes into truck

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver had to be taken out of his pickup truck carefully by firefighters, after getting hit by a semi near Embden on 145th.

The crash took place around 1:20 p.m., Thursday, August 10.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities investigated and discovered the pickup truck was turning off 145th Ave SE into a field approach, and and got rear ended by the semi-tractor trailer.

The semi driver was not injured and cited for Distracted Driving.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Casselton Ambulance, Casselton Fire, Alice Fire, and Buffalo QRU.

