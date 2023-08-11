“Not surprised”: Community responds to West Fargo man arrested for Murder

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After 31-year-old Spencer Moen was arrested for murder on Thursday, some neighbors say they’re not surprised.

According to police, at approximately 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, the West Fargo Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Avenue W. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult female inside the residence. Based on their initial investigation and evidence gathered at the scene, Moen was arrested for Murder. Moen is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

Brady Zins was Moen’s neighbor for a year and moved out just a few months ago. His friends moved in when he moved out, and he said that last night, everything seemed normal.

“When one got home from work, the kids were outside in the yard playing, and it seemed like a perfect, normal night,” Zins said.

But that changed by Thursday morning, when police arrived at the home. Zins said for him and his friends, the news isn’t as surprising as it may seem.

“Kind of shocked but not surprised,” Zins said. “I mean how he seemed being a neighbor for over a year, he just didn’t seem like... I didn’t know if he was all there mentally or just a full blown alcoholic.”

He said that while the kids and wife were friendly, Spencer kept to himself.

“The kids were always out always playing, and you know the wife was always super nice, waved to her all the time when I’d come home but my interactions with him were never great, I don’t think I had one normal civil conversation,” Zins said.

Zins and others Valley News Live spoke with add that their hearts are with the kids during this time.

“It’s sad because the interactions I always had with them, they seemed like they were always playing, having a good time... It’s just extremely sad,” Zins said.

Although not much can be said at this time, West Fargo Police Chief Denis Otterness said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “I want to assure the residents of West Fargo that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public. Our department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

This isn’t Moen’s first time in the Cass County Jail. On the night of December 8th of 2019, officers were called to a domestic call at 231 10 ½ Ave. W. in West Fargo.

Police say when they got to the home, Spencer was being confrontational with them. Court records say a woman at the home was trying to explain to police what happened, but Moen kept talking over her, so police had to speak with her in the garage. The woman told police Moen and another man had gone out drinking for the Vikings game earlier that day and came back heavily intoxicated. The woman told police she heard the two men arguing in the garage and when she went in there, she witnessed Spencer on top of the other man, with his arm around his neck, choking him. That’s when she called 911.

Spencer denied to police that he assaulted anyone, and that the two of them were just “wrestling around.” Police however, witnessed seeing injuries to the other man’s face, with a bloodshot eye. The man said Moen pushed him to the ground and got on top of him, but did not remember being choked. Red marks were found on the man’s neck.

Moen was arrested for aggravated assault domestic.

The murder case is an active and ongoing investigation and no further comment is available at this time. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld. This case has been referred to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

