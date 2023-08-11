Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A motorcyclist and his passenger, both from Burlington, were killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 2 just west of Minot.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old motorcyclist was headed west on the highway shortly before 4:45 p.m.

The patrol said the driver of a sedan was stopped at a nearby frontage road and tried to cross the highway, when the motorcycle struck the sedan, throwing both riders.

Investigators said the passenger, a 64-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene, and the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The patrol said neither person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the sedan was wearing his seat belt and was not hurt, and charges are under investigation, according to the patrol.

At least six different agencies responded to the crash.

