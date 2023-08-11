Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested after making threats at Detroit Lakes Country Club

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Becker County Jail accused of making threats at the Detroit Lakes Country Club.

Deputies were called to the golf course on Wednesday afternoon because the course supervisor said Nicholas Bromeling, who lives near the course, was upset that a golfer may have parked in his driveway. Witnesses say Bromeling was swearing, saying he was going to “throw down”, and threatened to burn the man’s house down.

According to court documents, the man who called police said he was very concerned because he didn’t know what Bromeling was capable of and what his state of mind was.

Bromeling reportedly went back to his house, grabbed a golf club, and started hitting golf balls across the road toward people at the golf course. A neighbor reported that Bromeling was outside screaming and yelling, and has video evidence of Bromeling hitting golf balls toward golfers, court documents state.

After speaking with Bromeling, deputies placed him under arrest for making threats of violence and 5th degree assault. Bail was set at $10,000 with conditions.

