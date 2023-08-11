A Few Showers/Storms this Evening

TONIGHT - OVERNIGHT:

A few showers and thunderstorms across the valley may bring pea-sized hail, but they are generally the garden-variety storms that brings brief heavy rainfall and the main impact will be lightning. The severe risk for the rest of the day has greatly diminished.

Afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times.

Overnight, skies become mostly clear aside from a few passing clouds. Friday night may be a decent night for sky watchers after any storms end and clouds clear as the Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend! Unfortunately, clouds may block our view during the height of the shower in the early morning hours Sunday. However, the event isn’t just one night. We’ve been ramping up to it and will still be able to see meteors after the peak. Some tips: Get away from city lights, allow your eyes to adjust, and look the northeast.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s to near 60 in the morning and 70s to low 80s for the afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms. Rain will be fairly widespread through Sunday and may be heavy at times with embedded thunder. Some locations in southeastern ND may see over an inch of rainfall. A few showers may linger in the early morning hours of Monday. Highs on Sunday will only be in the 60s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures warm about 10 degrees from Sunday to Monday, but that means only 70s for high temperatures. Clouds decrease on Monday for most, though the breeze remains. Winds will be out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Nearly all week remains a bit on the breezy side. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day with highs in the low 80s for more areas. Near 80 for the rest of the week. Slight chance of showers Wednesday.

