FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday Fog & Isolated Severe Storms

By Lisa Green
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY : FRIDAY

Patchy fog this morning. Be on the lookout for changes in visibility during your morning drive with visibility near zero in areas. Temperatures are in the 50s to near 60. More scattered severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Much of the central valley and our Minnesota counties will be in a fairly favorable environment for isolated severe thunderstorms to develop. Any storms that do become severe in the afternoon will be capable of large hail 1″-1.5″ and damaging wind gusts to 60 mph. Keep one eye on the sky and the other on your VNL weather app! We will keep you posted on storms as you head out for weekend plans.

Afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s and 60s in the morning and 80s for your afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to continue our seasonable conditions waking up in the upper 50 and low 60s with increasing temperatures warming up to the low 80s. As of now, we are only tracking some precipitation on Tuesday, but nothing on the stronger side or to accumulate.

