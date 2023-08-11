Expect delays at Highways 9 and 34 in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A traffic alert for people using Highways 9 and 34 in Barnesville: The Minnesota Department of Transportation says people should expect periodic stops and long delays near that intersection.

Starting on Friday, August 11, crews are starting a paving project on Highway 9 from Main Avenue through the Highway 34 intersection.

Flaggers will direct traffic, but MnDOT says drivers could be stopped for up to 15 minutes during paving. The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete.

Highway 9 thru-traffic remains detoured to Interstate-94 and County Road 30 until the project is complete in September. You can visit the project website to learn more, view detour maps and to sign up for email updates.

