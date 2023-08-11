Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Expect delays at Highways 9 and 34 in Barnesville

Road Construction Ahead
Road Construction Ahead(MGN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNESVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A traffic alert for people using Highways 9 and 34 in Barnesville: The Minnesota Department of Transportation says people should expect periodic stops and long delays near that intersection.

Starting on Friday, August 11, crews are starting a paving project on Highway 9 from Main Avenue through the Highway 34 intersection.

Flaggers will direct traffic, but MnDOT says drivers could be stopped for up to 15 minutes during paving. The work is expected to take approximately two days to complete.

Highway 9 thru-traffic remains detoured to Interstate-94 and County Road 30 until the project is complete in September. You can visit the project website to learn more, view detour maps and to sign up for email updates.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo
Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage
Tarah Jo Nelson
Nude woman arrested for terrorizing and preventing arrest
Christopher Gum
Man arrested for stealing copper from Fargo construction site
Police Discover Sawed Off Shotgun in Trunk of Man's Vehicle - August 10
Man arrested for hitting two police vehicles and being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Latest News

Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Weather – August 11
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Weather August 10
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Community responds to West Fargo man arrested for Murder
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News August 10 - Part 1