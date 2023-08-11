Education administrators react to ruling on student teachers taking on lead teacher roles

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Amidst a nationwide teacher shortage, North Dakota is taking a new approach to tackle job openings. Governor Doug Burgum approved a request from the Education Standards and Practices Board to allow student teachers to act as teachers of record in districts that are facing a significant shortage.

School districts like Mandan and Bismarck Public Schools now have the option to utilize student teachers to lead classes on their own, but not all student teachers will have that chance.

“This law does not allow every student teacher to do this at all. It allows the advanced and the strongest. And the EPP, or the education preparation provider, makes most of that decision in tandem with this district. And then the final approval is done through ESPB,” said Meghan Salyers, University of Mary assistant professor and student teaching program director.

The University of Mary will approve two student teachers if requested.

“There has to be one heck of a vetting process that we teacher prep people put these students through before we would ever recommend them for something like this. That also said, the rule also requires that the districts provide a letter,” said Salyers.

The students will be more independent during their student teaching without a veteran in the room full-time.

They will have resources for mentorship during their educational journey.

“We also have instructional coaches. They’ll also have another peer teacher to help right across the hall if they have questions or need support. Our administrators are really good about doing check-ins with them. They also still have their advisors through their university,” said Stacey Geiger, Bismarck Public Schools human resources director.

BPS says they will have five student teachers acting as teachers of record. MPS is working to place one student teacher.

“It’s another tool in our toolbox to staff our schools. Right now we just have real teachers, a shortage of fewer and fewer people going into education and we need to properly supervise students and educate them,” said Mike Bitz, Mandan Public Schools superintendent.

The approach is a temporary fix under a sunset clause. Some feel it’s the best option with the school year starting in a couple of weeks, compared to hiring substitute teachers and alternate access licenses.

“They could have a bachelor’s degree in nursing. And they could fill in as teachers of record under an alternate access license, which is perfectly legal in our state. And they can teach in the sciences in high school and middle school. They have had no background, no studies,” said Salyers.

She says the student teachers have covered many teaching skills like classroom management, development, and discipline, which makes them qualified.

The board’s data shows 92 out of 167 school districts are not fully staffed for the upcoming school year.

