Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Cops & Kids Back-to-School Shopping event helps get kids ready for the school year

Law Enforcement Officers in the FM Area helped kids fill their carts with supplies to help them...
Law Enforcement Officers in the FM Area helped kids fill their carts with supplies to help them get ready for the 2023 school year.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Kids in the F-M Metro now have more school supplies to help them succeed this upcoming school year.

The 5th Annual Cops and Kids Shopping Event took place at Walmart on 55th Avenue South, and is put on by the Fraternal Order of Police Red River Valley Lodge #1.

Each kid got $200 to shop for school supplies, clothing, shoes, and other things to help them throughout the year.

The event also helps kids meet local law enforcement officers in a positive setting.

Officers from West Fargo PD, Fargo PD, deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, and troopers with the North Dakota Highway Patrol all helped the kids fill their carts with supplies.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concert-goers who were displaced by the oversold campgrounds are hoping to receive refunds
WE Fest VIPs demanding refunds
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo
Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Warwick man could face life in prison for alleged sexual abuse on Spirit Lake Reservation
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm News August 10 - Part 2
Local Red Cross sends aid to Hawaii as wildfires rage
How Fargo is helping Hawaii during devastating wildfires
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6PM Update: One man arrested for murder in West Fargo