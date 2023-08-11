Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

City of Horace hosting recall election

Recall election for Horace City Council member
Recall election for Horace City Council member
By Zoë Jones
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, August 15th, the city of Horace is having a recall election for city council.

Back in May, Valley News Live reported that Incumbent City Council member, Stephanie Landstrom, was being recalled as the result of a petition submitted to the city auditor’s office.

Challenger Arlin Fisher said he believes he has the skillset and the capability to restore trust with local businesses.

”You know, before this I never had any political aspirations,” Fisher said. “I saw a need for the city I love to continue to grow and I felt I could fulfill that need to get us to the right spot to reach our full potential.”

In a statement Valley News Live received from Landstrom, she said in part: “Residents will always be my priority. I look forward to continuing to work hard for the residents and encourage everyone to get out to vote.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concert-goers who were displaced by the oversold campgrounds are hoping to receive refunds
WE Fest VIPs demanding refunds
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo
Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Generic Picture of Marijuana Leaves
‘Budding’ new cannabis industry prompts new questions for businesses
Motorcyclist, passenger killed in crash west of Minot
Local Red Cross sends aid to Hawaii as wildfires rage
“Completely decimated by the wildfire:” local organizations offering aid to those impacted by wildfires in Hawaii
Spencer Moen was arrested on Thursday, August 10, 2023 for murder.
“Not surprised”: Community responds to West Fargo man arrested for Murder