City of Horace hosting recall election

HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Tuesday, August 15th, the city of Horace is having a recall election for city council.

Back in May, Valley News Live reported that Incumbent City Council member, Stephanie Landstrom, was being recalled as the result of a petition submitted to the city auditor’s office.

Challenger Arlin Fisher said he believes he has the skillset and the capability to restore trust with local businesses.

”You know, before this I never had any political aspirations,” Fisher said. “I saw a need for the city I love to continue to grow and I felt I could fulfill that need to get us to the right spot to reach our full potential.”

In a statement Valley News Live received from Landstrom, she said in part: “Residents will always be my priority. I look forward to continuing to work hard for the residents and encourage everyone to get out to vote.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.