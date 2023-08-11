Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Amber Alert canceled for 2-year-old abducted during home invasion

An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a...
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.(NCMEC)
By Rheanna Wachter and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted during a home invasion in Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 2-year-old Aaliya Abernathy was last seen at the 11000 block of Marbella Drive.

Troopers say Aaliya was abducted by two men wearing ski masks during a home invasion after an assault.

Troopers canceled the alert Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concert-goers who were displaced by the oversold campgrounds are hoping to receive refunds
WE Fest VIPs demanding refunds
Spencer Moen
One man arrested for murder in West Fargo
Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Weather August 10
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
Community responds to West Fargo man arrested for Murder
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News August 10 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm Sports August 10
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00pm News August 10 - Part 2