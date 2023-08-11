Cooking with Cash Wa
2,077 citations issued during July’s Click it or Ticket campaign

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the July Click it or Ticket campaign to help save lives on North Dakota roads.

A total of 2,077 citations were given out during the month long campaign. Of the total citations, 797 were citations for failure to wear a seat belt and 23 were child restraint citations. Tickets for speeding totaled 847.

Traffic stops also resulted in 160 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 61 uninsured motorists, 59 suspended/revoked license violations, five drug arrests, 15 citations for distracted driving, 10 warrants served, and six DUI citations.

Preliminary data for 2022 shows that 69% of motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota were not wearing their seat belt. Seat belts are the single most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash. On Aug. 1, 2023, North Dakota’s seat belt law moved from a secondary to primary enforcement, meaning no other violation is required for a driver to be pulled over by law enforcement and issued a seat belt citation. The law also requires all occupants to wear a seat belt, regardless of where they are sitting in the vehicle.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to help meet the state’s goal of zero motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.

To learn more about traffic safety initiatives and the primary seat belt law that went into effect on Aug. 1 visit VisionZero.ND.gov.

