Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A video depicting a Fargo business owner mistreating a cat has sparked outrage and condemnation, leading to calls for legal action.

The video shows Jonah Funk, Owner of Funks Lawncare, holding the cat by its tail and spraying it with water, prompting strong reactions from animal experts and advocates.

In the video, a veterinarian noted the damage a cat could face by the actions.

“you could potentially separate that spinal cord,” Charly Stansbury said. “or you could separate the nerves and cause significant damage.”

“It just really traumatizes them,” stated one veterinarian who reviewed the video. “It amazes me that he would even post something like that. Number one, it’s against the law, it’s animal cruelty, and there are charges that could be pressed against him.”

The video came to public attention after it was shared on social media.

Miranda Knudson, who stumbled upon the video while scrolling through Facebook, expressed her shock.

“The audacity to post that on social media on your Snapchat, when you own a business with your name on it,” Knudson sad. “The fact that you’re so willing to post that you abuse an animal like that is just disgusting.”

The backlash against the business owner’s actions has extended to the business itself. Negative reviews on platforms such as Yelp have surfaced, with customers stating their intention to cease support for the establishment due to the alleged mistreatment of animals. One review pointedly noted, “There are other businesses who aren’t abusive towards animals.”

The video has also raised concerns about the long-term effects on the cat’s well-being. Experts and animal advocates have underscored that abused animals often struggle with trust issues and behavioral problems, making rehoming a challenge.

“The thing with this video is that a cat like this comes into the shelter, and it’s very hard to place an animal that’s been abused,” Said Gail Ventzke. “They don’t know who to trust.”

In response to the incident, experts advise individuals who suspect animal abuse to gather evidence such as videos, pictures, license plate numbers, and even the person’s identity. The evidence can be crucial in taking appropriate action.

“Take videos, take pictures, license plate numbers, show the person’s face, report it to the police, report it to animal control,” Ventzke said.

We reached out to Funk’s Lawn Care about the video, but have yet to hear back.

