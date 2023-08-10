Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage

By Reed Gregory
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A video depicting a Fargo business owner mistreating a cat has sparked outrage and condemnation, leading to calls for legal action.

The video shows Jonah Funk, Owner of Funks Lawncare, holding the cat by its tail and spraying it with water, prompting strong reactions from animal experts and advocates.

In the video, a veterinarian noted the damage a cat could face by the actions.

“you could potentially separate that spinal cord,” Charly Stansbury said. “or you could separate the nerves and cause significant damage.”

“It just really traumatizes them,” stated one veterinarian who reviewed the video. “It amazes me that he would even post something like that. Number one, it’s against the law, it’s animal cruelty, and there are charges that could be pressed against him.”

The video came to public attention after it was shared on social media.

Miranda Knudson, who stumbled upon the video while scrolling through Facebook, expressed her shock.

“The audacity to post that on social media on your Snapchat, when you own a business with your name on it,” Knudson sad. “The fact that you’re so willing to post that you abuse an animal like that is just disgusting.”

The backlash against the business owner’s actions has extended to the business itself. Negative reviews on platforms such as Yelp have surfaced, with customers stating their intention to cease support for the establishment due to the alleged mistreatment of animals. One review pointedly noted, “There are other businesses who aren’t abusive towards animals.”

The video has also raised concerns about the long-term effects on the cat’s well-being. Experts and animal advocates have underscored that abused animals often struggle with trust issues and behavioral problems, making rehoming a challenge.

“The thing with this video is that a cat like this comes into the shelter, and it’s very hard to place an animal that’s been abused,” Said Gail Ventzke. “They don’t know who to trust.”

In response to the incident, experts advise individuals who suspect animal abuse to gather evidence such as videos, pictures, license plate numbers, and even the person’s identity. The evidence can be crucial in taking appropriate action.

“Take videos, take pictures, license plate numbers, show the person’s face, report it to the police, report it to animal control,” Ventzke said.

We reached out to Funk’s Lawn Care about the video, but have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concert-goers who were displaced by the oversold campgrounds are hoping to receive refunds
WE Fest VIPs demanding refunds
Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
Early morning stabbing at WE Fest
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Generic police lights
Woman faces charges after punching, threatening to run over man at We Fest
New North Dakota license design
NDDOT starts issuing newly designed driver’s licenses

Latest News

NDSU awarded 265,001
NDSU awarded more than $250,000 by National Science Foundation
But critics of the policy say the move puts too much pressure on student teachers who now would...
Governor Burgum approves emergency action for schools experiencing teacher shortage
Canola
ND farmers struggle to harvest canola amid wet conditions
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00 PM Weather August 9