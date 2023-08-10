Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Cream of the Crop
Fargo Joblist

Share the road with farm equipment during harvest

Share the road with farm equipment during harvest
Share the road with farm equipment during harvest(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATEWIDE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Farmers and Ranchers are on the roads a lot this time of year as they work their fields and transport goods. That’s why Vision Zero is urging motorists to use extra caution while driving.

“Motorists should be alert for farm equipment as the fall season approaches. Slow down and pass with extreme caution, especially on rural two-lane highways.” says Karin Mongeon, Highway Safety Division Director.

Farm and ranch equipment is large and heavy making it extremely challenging for operators to accelerate, slow down and stop. This type of vehicle also has large blind spots, making it difficult for operators to see approaching vehicles.

Preliminary data from 2022 shows there were 34 crashes involving farm equipment in North Dakota.

Motorists are reminded to:

  • Always wear a seat belt.
  • Watch for mud and debris on the roadway as trucks go directly from the field onto the highway.
  • Be aware that you can encounter farm equipment at any time of day.
  • Keep a safe distance for merging, swerving or maneuvering.

Farm equipment operators should consider the following precautions:

  • Use lights, flashers and reflectors to make equipment more visible.
  • Make sure your load is balanced and securely mounted.
  • Use slow moving emblems on equipment traveling less than 30 mph.
  • Consider using a follow or an escort vehicle when moving equipment, especially at night.

Farmers should also be aware that road construction projects are finishing up this time of year. Some roads may be inaccessible to large farm equipment.

For the most current progress on construction projects call 511 or go to the Travel Information Map.

Learn more about traffic safety initiatives here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concert-goers who were displaced by the oversold campgrounds are hoping to receive refunds
WE Fest VIPs demanding refunds
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
Video depicting Fargo business owner mistreating cat sparks outrage
Jason Schmidt presents a life saving award
North Dakota man says he’s alive thanks to quick actions by bystander and EMS

Latest News

Tarah Jo Nelson
Nude woman arrested for terrorizing and preventing arrest
Valley Today on KVLY
"BEAR GREASE" OPENS AT FARGO THEATER- AUGUST 10
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today 6am Part 2 - August 10
Valley Today on KVLY
Valley Today Fast Track – August 10