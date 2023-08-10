Cooking with Cash Wa
Red River Valley SWAT to conduct training in West Fargo

Red River Valley SWAT will be conducting training exercises on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.(West Fargo Police Department)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Residents in the area just west of Armour Park in West Fargo may notice increased police activity today.

Red River Valley SWAT will be conducting training exercises near the 500 block of 1st Avenue NW in West Fargo starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending around 9:00 p.m.

Those in the area will see law enforcement officers carrying firearms; however, no live rounds will be used. Residents may also hear yelling and other loud noises during the exercises and may see several SWAT vehicles with their emergency lights on.

Officials advise that there is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.

