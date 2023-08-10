One man arrested for murder in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One person has been arrested in West Fargo for murder on Thursday.

According to police, at approximately 7:38 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, the West Fargo Police Department responded to a medical emergency in the 1100 block of Eaglewood Avenue W. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult female inside the residence.

Based on their initial investigation and evidence gathered at the scene, Spencer Moen, a 31-year-old male from West Fargo, North Dakota, was arrested for Murder. Moen is currently being held at the Cass County Jail.

“I want to assure the residents of West Fargo that this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Our department extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim.”

This remains an active and ongoing investigation and no further comment is available at this time. The victim’s identity is currently being withheld. This case has been referred to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story and Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

