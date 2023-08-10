Nude woman arrested for terrorizing and preventing arrest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is facing several charges, including terrorizing and preventing arrest, after refusing to leave a man’s apartment.

Tarah Jo Nelson is charged in Cass County Court with terrorizing, criminal trespass and preventing arrest, which are all felonies. She also faces two misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to court documents, Fargo Police were called to an apartment around 6:15 p.m. on August 5. A man said Nelson assaulted him and was throwing things around his apartment.

When officers arrived, they say Nelson was fully nude and appeared to be under the influence. Police say Nelson wouldn’t listen when they asked her to put on clothes and leave the apartment.

The man says Nelson punched him in the gut, kicked him, and hit him in the head with a small ukulele. He claims she threatened to kill him during the assault and he feared for his life. He also told officers Nelson destroyed about $300 worth of property.

At one point, police say Nelson pushed a chair toward an officer, and then suddenly rushed toward them. The officers detained her, but said she was actively resisting. According to court documents, the officers were able to get a shirt on Nelson, but say she refused to put on pants.

While walking to the squad car, police say Nelson began kicking her feet back from under her, so the officers were forced to carry her to the squad car. She was arrested and booked into the Cass County Jail after being medically cleared at the hospital.

