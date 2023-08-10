North Dakota man sentenced to 29 years in prison for possessing child pornography

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man will spend nearly three decades behind bars after possessing child pornography as well as failing to register as a Sex Offender.

Cody John O’Hara of Cavalier, was sentenced to 27 years and a consecutive two years for a supervised release violation. O’Hara was previously convicted of Possession and Receipt of Materials Involving the Sexual Exploitation of Minors in U.S. District Court, District of North Dakota in 2012.

He was sentenced to 78 months incarceration followed by a five-year term of supervised release and was required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

After being released, O’Hara began living Fargo during which time he was under supervision of a U.S. Probation Officer. In the summer of 2021 and continuing through early 2022, the probation officer made several unannounced visits to O’Hara’s registered address, but was unable to locate him there.

Authorities eventually discovered that he was living at a girlfriend’s residence in Moorhead. O’Hara was then ordered to report to the U.S. Probation Office, after which his probation officer requested to view his cellphone.

O’Hara first lied about having his cellphone with him, but upon further questioning O’Hara admitted that it was in his car hidden under the seat. The cell phone was later searched, where child pornography was found. The cell phone was later forensically examined by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and nearly 500 images and videos of child pornography were discovered.

Following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, it was discovered that one of the children depicted in the child pornography images recovered from O’Hara’s phone was a child that O’Hara was sexually abusing.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.