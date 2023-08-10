Cooking with Cash Wa
Man sentenced to 17 years after arranging narcotic shipments from the Grand Forks County Jail

Timothy Edward Eason, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years supervised release.
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man has been sentenced after arranging narcotic shipments from the Grand Forks County Jail for more than a year.

Timothy Edward Eason, 57, of Minneapolis, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and money laundering conspiracy.

Court documents say on Oct. 18, 2021, Eason was arrested on state drug charges and was held in the Grand Forks County Jail. The investigation revealed that from Oct. 2021 to Feb. 2022, Eason used communication facilities in the jail to arrange shipments of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Arizona to distributors in Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota.

Eason and other co-conspirators arranged payments using Cash App and Chime.

Eason and Tiffany Marie Johnson were indicted by a Grand Jury in North Dakota on Feb. 16, 2022. A superseding indictment was returned on Mar. 16, 2022, adding additional defendants, Alfonso Demond Patrick and Ashtyn Lenea Gladue.

The investigation resulted in the identification and prosecution of the source of supply in Arizona.

Patrick, 47, of Phoenix, Arizona, was sentenced to eight years in prison and three years supervised release. Johnson, 43, of Moorhead, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years with three years supervised release.

Gladue, 26, of Rolla, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and three years supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force, Grand Forks Police, Grand Fork’s Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Cass County Drug Task Force and Moorhead Police.

The cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher C. Myers.

