Man arrested for stealing copper from Fargo construction site

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police believe they have caught a man who has been stealing from a construction site in the Fargo area. Christopher James Gum is charged in Cass County Court with felony theft, simple assault on a peace officer and preventing arrest.

Police responded to Bison Storage on 36th Street South in Fargo on August 7 for a report of a trailer that appeared to have stolen property inside. The officer on scene found a trash can in the trailer containing large and small diameter copper pipe that had been cut into 3-4 foot sections. According to court documents, the copper piping fit the description of a burglary August 5th or 6th at the High Rise Apartments on 2nd Street South in Fargo.

Police say Gum was in a storage unit cutting metal pipes when officers approached him. When he was questioned about the copper, he told officers he got it from dumpsters around town.

After speaking with an officer for a short time, Gum said he was late for a meeting and had to leave. The officer told Gum he was being detained because they had more questions about the copper pipe. At that time, officers say Gum became agitated and ran from the storage unit, court documents state.

An officer caught up with Gum and says Gum pushed him and hit him in the mouth. Court documents say officers had to wrestle Gum to the ground to get him detained. The officer reports receiving a chipped tooth, cut lip, scraped elbow and scraped knees during the encounter.

After Gum was taken to jail, officers followed up with contractors at the High Rise construction site. They report 300 to 400 pounds of copper wiring and other items were either missing or damaged. The contractors estimate the cost of the items to be over $50,000.

Police say the copper piping batch numbers matched the copper found in the storage unit Gum was renting. In addition to copper, police also recovered sprinkler heads, a heater coil, water main head and insulation, court documents state.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.