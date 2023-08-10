Cooking with Cash Wa
Man arrested for hitting two police vehicles and being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

By Erick George
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN (Valley News Live) - Juan Martinez was arrested Monday after hitting two police vehicles as well as being a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Police were surveilling Martinez due to a federal warrant out for his arrest. Court documents say he hit two squad cars after they tried to box him in as he was trying to flee. Eventually, police broke the driver’s side window and Martinez was taken into custody.

A canine picked up the scent of narcotics and police discovered an M30 fentanyl pill in the vehicle. During the search, they also found a double barrel sawed-off shotgun in the trunk. Police say the shotgun had two shells inside and the serial number had been scratched off.

According to court documents, Martinez is on federal probation and cannot legally possess firearms.

Martinez was booked for his federal warrant, preventing arrest and fleeing in a motor vehicle. Those documents also say ATF was informed about his gun charges and will be adopting those charges.

