Isolated Severe Storms Possible Tonight

First Alert Weather Day: Widespread scattered rain/storms Thursday
By Lisa Green
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY & FRIDAY

TODAY: Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the south. At this time, parts of southeastern ND are under a Level 2 “Slight” Risk of severe. In addition to locally heavy rainfall - large hail, damaging winds gusts, and the possibility of a tornado are all possible. For these reasons, we are giving you a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY to be ahead of the storms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler thanks to the cloud cover and rain/storms. High peak in the 70s

FRIDAY: More scattered severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning yet again, with afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. Temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning yet again, with afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storms, but they will likely be hit-and-miss.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s and 60s in the morning and 80s for your afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to continue our seasonable conditions waking up in the upper 50 and low 60s with increasing temperatures warming up to the low 80s. As of now, we are only tracking some precipitation on Tuesday, but nothing on the stronger side or to accumulate.

