FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Storm Risk Tonight

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - THURSDAY & FRIDAY

TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible in the south this evening. Meanwhile, scattered showers and non-severe thunderstorms continue for some north. Parts of southeastern ND are under a Level 2 “Slight” Risk of severe.

Large hail, damaging winds gusts, and the possibility of a tornado are all possible. As storms are developing in the early evening, this is when the tornado risk is highest - though it is only an isolated risk. Hail to the size of ping pong balls will also be largest in the early developing storms. As storms merge later this evening, damaging straight-line winds become the greatest risk. Winds may exceed 70 mph for some.

Storms exit to the east around midnight, though additional thunderstorms are possible overnight in northeastern ND moving into the southern valley by daybreak tomorrow.

FRIDAY: More scattered severe thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Temperatures are going to be in the 60s and 50s in the morning yet again, with afternoon highs likely remaining in the 70s to near 80 under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be just a bit on the breezy side as well with northwest winds gusting 20-30 mph at times. There is a slight chance for a passing shower or storms, but they will likely be hit-and-miss.

THIS WEEKEND: We continue to have calm and clear skies for our Saturday. Temperatures for your weekend will continue to be what we’ve seen previously in the 50s and 60s in the morning and 80s for your afternoon. Saturday night into Sunday morning is our next chance of rain and thunderstorms.

NEXT WEEK: We are going to continue our seasonable conditions waking up in the upper 50 and low 60s with increasing temperatures warming up to the low 80s. As of now, we are only tracking some precipitation on Tuesday, but nothing on the stronger side or to accumulate.

